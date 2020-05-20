Africa Could Meet 23 Percent of its Energy Needs from Renewable Energy: IRENA

Addis Ababa, May 20/2020(ENA) Africa could meet about 23 percent of all its energy needs from renewable energy by 2030 amid coronavirus crisis unfolds the continent, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) disclosed today.



IRENA in its Global Renewable Outlook 2020 report indicated that Sub-Saharan Africa will be one of the regions with highest shares of renewable energy in total primary energy supply in 2030 (43%).

Endowed with immense renewable energy resources, Africa has already embarked on a transformative energy pathway, the report noted.

The report added that accelerating progress in this regard can alleviate immediate energy challenges, while creating jobs, advancing industrial development and promoting human welfare.

Energy transformation in Africa would result in multiple socio-economic benefits and renewable energy deployment could result in up to 2 million more green jobs created in sub-Saharan Africa, it stated.

The global outlook further noted that renewable-based energy system expected to yield a positive impact in the GDP gains in Sub-Saharan Africa, which is attributable to a strong increase in net energy exports.

As the health and humanitarian crisis unfolds, the pandemic is multiplying the already-existing risks and vulnerabilities of the African energy sector, the report said.

Fragile energy security situation will severely impede many African nations’ ability to cope with the health crisis and economic downturn.

Moreover, access to modern energy services remains a major challenge across Sub-Saharan Africa, with around 548 million people still having no access to power and 894 million lacking access to modern clean cooking solutions.

The immediate priority for the African continent remains to save lives, bring the health emergency under control and alleviate associated economic hardship.

The report, however, underscores the recovery measures adopted in the face of COVID-19 must also address long-term development deficits and create resilient economies and societies, with a central role for locally available renewable energy resources.

Against this backdrop, the African Union (AU) and IRENA are organizing a virtual ministerial dialogue to consider actions needed to advance a transformation of the energy systems in Africa.

The meeting will be organized with a view to improving the continent’s resilience and stimulating economic recovery and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic period.

It will offer a platform for African governments and development partners to reflect on effective means for reinforcing action towards accelerating the ongoing energy transformation in Africa, in light of Africa’s Agenda 2063 goals and alignment of the pandemic response.