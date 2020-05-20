South Korea Provides 40, 000 Face Masks to Korean War Veterans in Ethiopia

ENA May 20/2020 South Korea has donated 40, 000 face masks to Korean War veterans in Ethiopia on Tuesday to support their efforts in fighting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent by South Korean Embassy in Addis Ababa to ENA, the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Committee has donated the masks for 132 war veterans and their families.

The Embassy announced that a total of 40,000 masks will be delivered to 911 people including war veterans and their family members.

After handing over the donation, South Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia Hoon-min Lim, said, “Korea will never forget the significant contribution and the noble sacrifice of the Ethiopian war veterans to protect peace and freedom of the Republic of Korea during the Korean War.”

The ROK will exert its utmost effort to find cooperative measures for combating COVID-19 in Ethiopia, he added.

Head of the Korean War Veterans Association, Melese Tessema expressed his gratitude for the donation and other assistance provided by Korea, including medical support and scholarship programs for the descendants of war veterans.

Melese noted that this donation is another chance to reaffirm the warm support from the ROK government and the Korean people towards war veterans.

The embassy plans to visit the homes of the veterans in the Ethiopian capital and nearby areas to deliver the masks, and send them by mail for those in provincial areas.