Ethiopia’s COVID-19 Cases Rise by 24 in One-day

ENA May 20/2020 Ethiopia has registered 24 more new cases of COVID-19 to bring the nationwide tally to 389.



The Ministry of Health on Wednesday disclosed that from a total of 3,460 tests that were conducted over the past 24 hours, 24 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the confirmed new cases, 18 are males and 6 females aged between 4-57 years, the ministry said.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 9 were identified in the capital Addis Ababa, 7 in Tigray, and 8 from Amhara Regional States, who were in mandatory quarantines.

The ministry further stated that 12 patients have a recent travel history, 8 people have had direct contacts with confirmed cases, and the four patients have neither contacts with confirmed cases nor any travel history.

Meanwhile, two patients have fully recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to 122.

According to the ministry, there are currently 260 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers across the country, with no patient in intensive care unit.

To date a total of 65, 760 samples had been tested in Ethiopia since the first case has reported on March 13, 2020.