UN Secretary-General Calls Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to Resolve GERD Row

Addis Ababa, May 20/2020( ENA) The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has insisted on Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to peacefully resolve remaining differences on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a statement issued on Monday, he continues to follow closely developments related to the GERD and notes the good progress in the negotiation between the three countries thus far.

The Secretary-General encourages the three parties to persevere with efforts to peacefully resolve any remaining differences and to achieve a mutually beneficial agreement.

He also underscored the importance of the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the GERD, which emphasizes cooperation based on common understanding, mutual benefit, good faith, win-win, and the principles of international law.

According to statement, the Secretary-General “encourages progress towards an amicable agreement in accordance with the spirit of these Principles.”

It is to be recalled that early on May 2020 Egypt has sent a letter to the UN Security Council complaining from Ethiopia’s plan to start on the filling of GERD in this rainy season.

Egypt in its letter called on the Security Council to press Ethiopia to not fill the GERD without the consent of Egypt, but Ethiopia rejected the Egyptian move saying an ambition to continuance of colonial treaty.

“Egypt’s letter does not take consideration of the fruitful results sought through negotiations over the years including the Declaration of Principles. Rather it more likely seems that it emanates from their desire of re-imposing to secure the colonial agreement,” Ministry Foreign Affairs of Ethiopi said.

The Ministry further stated that the letter is in contrary to the overall negotiations of the riparian countries and does not reflect the results gained so far.