Health Minister Calls for Holistic Nat’l, Int’l Response in Fight against COVID-19

ENA May 19/2020 The COVID-19 pandemic requires a holistic response that involves both the government and society as well as a spirit of solidarity at national and global levels, Health Minister Lia Tadesse said.



Addressing the 73rd World Health Assembly virtually, the minister stressed that the only way out of this unfortunate situation is collaboration based on respect, solidarity and emphasizing the instrumentality of WHO leadership.

Dr. Lia also called for universal, timely and equitable access to quality, essential, affordable and efficient health technologies and products as well as removal of all kinds of legal policy and technical barriers that impede access.

The minister commended the fundamental leadership role of World Health Organization in coordinating the comprehensive global response to COVID-19, inclusive report on the disease and supporting the national response efforts of member states.

The dedication of the World Health Organization leadership and staff demonstrated in this crucial movement is highly valued, according to Dr. Lia.

The Government of Ethiopia has been taking decisive and multidimensional measures to contain the spread of the virus since the first case was identified on March13, 2020 in the country.

She further pointed out that the country is also actively contributing to the continental response through ensuring timely distribution of test kits and protective equipment to African countries, in collaboration with WHO, Africa CDC and partners.

Dr. Lia said Ethiopia is committed to continue closely working with neighboring countries to contain the disease in the region.

The two-dayWorld Health Assembly virtually meeting on COVID-19 kicked off yesterday.