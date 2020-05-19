Ethiopia Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, May 19/2020(ENA)Ministry of Health on Tuesday has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus, as the countrywide tally surges to 365.



In its daily COVID-19 briefing following the testing of 3271 samples, the ministry announced that the 14 more people had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 are males and 3 females aged between 9-68 years, it was indicated.

Out of the total cases, 9 were identified in the capital Addis Ababa, 3 in Somali, 1 in Oromia, and 1 in Tigray Regional States, who were in mandatory quarantines.

Six patients have a recent travel history, 7 people have had direct contacts with confirmed cases, and the other one have neither contacts with confirmed cases nor any travel history.

On the other hand, four patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 120.

So far a total of 62, 300 samples had been tested in Ethiopia since the first case has reported on March 13, 2020.