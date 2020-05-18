Ethiopia, Sudan High-level Committee Agrees to Ensure Security of People Along Border Areas

ENA Addis Abeba May 18/2020 Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to combat any illegal activities and ensure the security of people along the border areas as they concluded the High-level Political Committee Meeting on Border Issues today.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere reflecting the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries based on good neighborliness and mutual understanding, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said citing a joint statement issued by the high level committee.

The statement further disclosed that the countries have agreed to continue the discussion and to create a conducive environment for the resolution of the boundary issues within the existing frameworks and on the basis of agreed and signed documents.

Cognizant of the current situation along the border area of the two countries, the meeting “agreed to strengthen cooperation and to combat any illegal activities and ensure the security of people along the border area and reinforce people-to-people relations.”

The joint statement also stated that the two sides have agreed to convene the next follow up High-Level Political meeting in Khartoum by the end of June 2020.

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and the Sudanese by Cabinet Affairs Minister Omar Bashir Manis.

Prior to the meeting, Omar Bashir Manis had delivered a message from the Prime Minister of Sudan Abdallah Hamdok to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.