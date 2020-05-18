Some 84 Percent of the 4 Billion Tree Seedlings Survived: Premier

ENA May 18/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the national average for seedlings that have grown over the past year stands at 84 percent.

Following last Ethiopian year’s Green Legacy Planting Campaign, the average growth of the tree seedlings planted across the nation reached eighty percent, the Prime Minister said.

According to Abiy, extensive care-taking work has been undertaken throughout the country to cultivate the planted seedlings.



“This is an indication that our efforts have borne fruit as we prepare diligently to commence the planting season this year,” the premier wrote on his Facebook.

Ethiopians all over the country planted 353 million trees in a single day on July 30, 2019 and a total of over 4 billion seedlings, which is a world record of its kind, through the Green Legacy.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia is making preparations to plant over 5 billion tree seedling during this upcoming rainy season.