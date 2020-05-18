Ethiopia Reports a Record Increase in Positive Coronavirus Cases

ENA Addis Abeba May 18/2020 Ethiopia has reported the highest number of coronavirs positive cases in a single day since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday that 35 new coronavirus cases were identified from the 1,775 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the new daily high, exploding Ethiopia’s total tally of infections to 352.

The 18 are females and 17 are males all aged between15-80 years, it was indicated.

Out of the total cases, 29 were reported in the capital Addis Ababa, one in Oromia, 4 in Somali and one in Amhara Regional States.

Six patients have a recent travel history while 24 of them have direct contacts with confirmed cases, and the other five cases have neither contacts with confirmed cases nor any travel history.

In the meantime, three patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 116.

According to the ministry, there are currently 229 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers across the country, with no patient in intensive care unit.

So far a total of 59,029 people are tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.