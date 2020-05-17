PM Abiy Urges the Public to Avoid Complacency, Adhere Guidelines

ENA May 17/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged the public to avoid complacency and adhere to the guidelines rolled out by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO).



On his Facebook massage addressed on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the slow rate of infection in Ethiopia has given rise to unfounded assumptions that the virus will not affect Ethiopia.

Such negligence is making an increasing number of people pay less attention to the measures necessary to prevent the spread, particularly social distancing and regular washing of hands, he stated.

“It would be a grave mistake if we fail to learn from the errors made by others who are now paying dearly in terms of lives lost, the mayhem in their health care service sector and the severe damage to their economies,” he said.

Despite the complacency of the public, the Prime Minister said, the number of people who have affected by the coronavirus is increasing day by day.

He, therefore, urged fellow citizens to avoid complacency and adhere to the guidelines under any circumstance.

It has been eight weeks since the first case of Covid-19 infection was confirmed in Ethiopia. The number has now reached 317.