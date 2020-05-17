Ethiopia Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, May 17/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after testing 4,225 samples.



During the daily COVID-19 briefing on Sunday, Ministry of Health announced that the number of people in Ethiopia who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 317 following the confirmation of 11 more cases.

Samples collected from high-risk community members, returnees or passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

The six are females and five are males all aged between17-45, the Ministry revealed.

Four of the new cases were reported in the capital AddisAbaba, six in Somali and one in Amhara Regional States.

There is no recovered patient from the virus today and total recoveries stalled at 113.

Some 197 patients are in COVID-19 treatment centers, with no patient in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A total of 57,254 samples tested for COVID-19, since the first case reported on March 13, 2020.