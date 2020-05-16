Abiy Says Gov’t Committed to Tackle Economic Impacts of COVID-19

Addis Ababa, May 16/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the government is committed to overcoming the economic impact of COVID-19.



Chaired by the premier, the National Macroeconomic Committee has discussed today the impacts of COVID19 on the economy, evaluation of this year’s economic performance, and budgetary preparations for the next Ethiopian fiscal year.

Abiy wrote on his Facebook that “despite the pandemic driven global economic slowdown, we are committed to overcoming without interruption projects started and productivity of various sectors, increasing foreign currency reserves as well as maintaining ongoing efforts for debt cancellation and restructuring.”