Ethiopia’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 306

Addis Ababa, May 16/2020 (ENA) The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in Ethiopia has increased to 306 after 19 new cases were identified today.



In its daily update on new infections, Ministry of Health said the19 cases were identified from the 4,044 individuals tested during the past 24 hours.

Among the confirmed cases, 15 are male and four female aged between 16-55 years-old.

Out of the total cases, two were identified from the capital Addis Ababa, two from Oromia, three from Tigray, one from Amhara, and 11 from Somali.

The 15 patients diagnosed with the virus have travel history; two of them have direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the two cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history.

Meanwhile, one patient has fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 113.

According to the ministry, there are currently 186 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers across the country, with no patient in intensive care unit.

So far a total of 53,029 people are tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.