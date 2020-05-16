PM Holds Talks with Sudanese High Level Delegation

Addis Ababa, May 16/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks today with Sudanese high level delegation led by Cabinet Affairs Minister Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis on mutual issues of concern.



The premier and the Sudanese delegation discussed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and border issues.

They also discussed about ways of enhancing the Ethio-Sudan economic ties and mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic as well as regional geopolitics, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Sudanese delegation arrived here yesterday to take part in Ethio-Sudan high level political consultations.

Upon arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the delegation was accorded warm welcome by Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew.