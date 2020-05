Addis Ababa, May 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia and Sudan are to hold a two-day high level political consultations beginning from today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Upon its arrival yesterday, the Sudanese delegation led by Cabinet Affairs Minister Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis was accorded warm welcome by Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew.

The Sudanese delegation will take part in a two-day Ethio-Sudan high-level political consultation starting today, it was learned.