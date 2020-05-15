Nat’l Electoral Board Cancels Registration of 27 Political Parties

Addis Ababa, May 15/2020(ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia announced today that it has canceled the registration of 27 political parties and is still investigating the documents of 76 others.



NEBE on its official page wrote that the cancellation of the registration of the 13 political parties was due to failure to provide satisfactory reason for failing to submit the required documents. The parties under this category are:

1. Ethiopian Democratic Unity Movement

2. Gadaa System Advancement Party

3. Yem People’s Democratic Movement

4. Denta Dubama Kichinchila Democratic Organization

5. Ethiopia National Unity Congress

6. Tigre Werji People Democratic Organization

7. All Amhara People Organization

8. Ethiopian Unity Democratic Organization

9. All Amhara Peoples Party

10. Ethiopian Nationwide Movement

11. South Ethiopia Democratic Congress

12. Sheko People Democratic Organization

13. Liberty Peace for Ethiopia Unity Party

The board also on the other hand canceled the registration of 14 political parties due to failure of submitting the necessary documents. The parties are:

YeEthiopia Raey Party

2. All Ethiopian Democratic Party

3. Congress of the People of Kampata

4. Hadiya National Democratic Organization

5. Omo People’s Democratic Union

6. The Democratic Movement for the People of Delwe

7. Bench People’s Democratic Organization

8. The People’s Democratic Party of the Silte

9. Afar People’s Liberation Party

10. Somali Unity Party

11. Freedom for Unity and Justice Party

12. National Renaissance for Peace Development

13. South West Ethiopia People’s Union

14. Gambella Regional Movement

It is to be recalled that NEBE had called on all political parties to submit their documents in accordance with the revised political parties registration proclamation.