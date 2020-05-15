PM Abiy Urges Religious Leaders to Jointly Build Transcending Institution

ENA May 15/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged religious leaders to collaborate and jointly build grand and transcending institution in terms of resolving problems.



Premier Abiy discussed current affairs with representatives of religious leaders from Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Ethiopian Catholic Church and Ethiopian Fellowship of Evangelical Churches today.

By coming together to build stronger inter-faith ties, the religious elders were asked to work together on key national issues including giving voice to the voiceless, promoting peace, responding to disasters and crisis, and developing a culture of volunteerism, it was indicated.

Abiy told the religious leaders that through setting shared principles the institutions can possibly make 96 percent of the Ethiopian faith followers stand beside them.

“Ethiopia can move towards supporting others from receiving it,” the Premier said, adding that the century old knowledge needs to be uncovered.

The religious leaders reached common understanding on the key points raised by the prime minister after the consultation on the issue and inquired for further discussion.

The leaders affirmed that they would work towards changing the image of the nation by realizing the desired strong and grand institution that will be capable of resolving national challenges.