Ethiopia Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases with Four Recoveries

ENA May 15/2020 Ethiopia has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total number to 287.



In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry of Health today disclosed that the new cases were identified from 3,707 samples which were tested over the last 24 hours.

All the confirmed positive cases are male Ethiopian nationals aged between 18 and 38 years-old.

Seven of the patients who have diagnosed with the virus have travel history while the others, with the exception of the one, had direct contacts with confirmed cases.

Among cases, eight of them are from the capital Addis Ababa, three from Somali, two from Benishangul Gumuz and one from Afar, and the other from Ahmara Regional States, who were all in a mandatory quarantines.

Meanwhile, four patients have fully recovered from the virus, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 112.

Currently, there are 168 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with no patients in intensive care unit, it was indicated.

Ethiopia has so far conducted a total of about 48,985 COVID-19 tests.