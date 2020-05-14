IGAD Donates 25,000 USD Worth COVID-19 Medical Supplies

Addis Ababa, May 14/2020(ENA)The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has donated medical supplies worth 25,000 USD to Ministry of Health today.



The donation included masks, gloves, sanitizer and other materials.

IGAD COVID-19 in Ethiopia Representative, Dr. Grum Haile handed over the donation to Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse.

On the occasion, Dr. Grum said the donation focuses on refugees and the displaced, particularly those living around borders areas.

He said IGAD has been supporting Ethiopia to enhance its health sector, and pledged similar donations in the future.

Health Minister Dr. Lia said on her part the donation would strengthen the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Stressing the need for strong collaboration to effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the minister thanked IGAD for its assistance in this regard.