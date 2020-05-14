USAID, Ministry of Finance Sign 230 Million USD Partnership Deal

Addis Ababa, May 14/2020(ENA) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Finance have signed a new development partnership agreement worth over 230 million USD this week, according to the Embassy of the United States of America.



USAID Mission Director Sean Jones and State Minister of Finance Admasu Nebebe signed the agreement.

The agreement underscores the continued commitment of USA to invest in improving health, education, agriculture, economic growth, good governance, and strengthened resilience of Ethiopians, the release stated.

The USAID development assistance agreement provides funding and resources required to accelerate development gains and help Ethiopia achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country, the embassy pointed out.

Under this agreement, USAID will also continue to work with the Government of Ethiopia and

other international and local partners to expand access to quality healthcare and services,

improve education, and advance a private sector-led model of transformative economic growth.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with the Government of Ethiopia and formalize the next chapter in our partnership. This agreement is more than just money – this is about building upon the strong people-to-people partnerships that our two countries have shared for decades, and we look forward to continuing this important work together towards building a brighter and more prosperous future for all Ethiopians,” USAID Mission Director Sean Jones was quoted as saying.

USA provides the largest bilateral assistance in Ethiopia.