Constitutional Council Weighing HPR Request Independently, Urgently: Chairperson

Addis Ababa, May 14/2020(ENA) The Council of Constitutional Inquiry announced today that it is weighing the request of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for constitutional interpretation.



Briefing the local media, Constitutional Council Chairperson Meaza Ashenafi said the issue has been given due attention and priority since it received the parliamentary request on May 5, 2020.

Various relevant experts, including qualified constitutional lawyers, are involved in the process; and preparations have been underway for the upcoming public hearing, she added.

According to her, “members of the council have been working responsibly and independently.”

The chairperson stressed the final justification will show the neutrality and fairness of the process.

The council, in collaboration with various relevant bodies, will hold public hearings on Saturday and Monday, it was learned.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia had officially declared that it would not be able to conduct the general elections planned for August, 2020.