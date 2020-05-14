PM Abiy Urges for Inter-regional Collaboration to Impede Illicit Firearm Trafficking

Addis Ababa, May 14/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called for improved coordination and inter-regional cooperation to impede illicit firearms trafficking in Ethiopia.



Premier Abiy on Wednesday has held discussions with heads of regional states on ways of enhancing cooperation among regions to stop illegal firearms trafficking.

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of enhanced coordination and inter-regional cooperation to end illegal arms trafficking and circulation within the country.

He highlighted for effective tracking of the inflow from each source and joint operations against arms dealers as crucial actions in a bid to control the illicit firearms transfer.

The discourse also weighed up the efforts taken over the past few months to crackdown on illegal firearms traffickers as successful.

Sources showed that in the past few years illicit firearm trafficking has been increasing in Ethiopia particularly, around the borders areas which are posing a threat to the national peace and stability.

Aware of the challenge, the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) in January has passed the revised firearms administration and control proclamation that aims to regulate weapons’ possession and combat illicit trade and illegal movement of firearms.