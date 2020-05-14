Ethiopia Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, May 14/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed nine more cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s total tally to 272, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are from 3,580 samples which were tested over the last 24 hours, the ministry unveiled today.

All the confirmed positive cases are Ethiopian nationals and aged between 17and 66 years-old that include five male and four female.

Out of the total cases, five are identified from the capital Addis Ababa and four are from Somali Regional State, who were in a mandatory quarantine in Jigjiga.

Currently, there are 157 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with no patient in intensive care unit, it was indicated

To-date, 45, 278 people have tested for COVID-19, of these 272 have confirmed positive, 108 recoveries and five death recorded in Ethiopia.