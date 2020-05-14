Institute, University Sign MoU for Joint Research & Infrastructure Dev’t

Addis Ababa, May 14/2020(ENA) Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute and Addis Ababa Science and Technology University have signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding for a joint research and infrastructure development.



Development of the research and infrastructure will be undertaken in the Satellite Manufacturing, Assembling, Integration & Testing (MAIT) Center, a 50 million Euros and 30 months project to be constructed and developed in the premises of Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, Institute Director-General Solomon Belay said.

The 50 million Euros fund is to be covered by European Development Bank, France and Ethiopia, contributing 25, 15 and 10 Euros respectively, he added.

The center that will start manufacturing, assembling, integrating and testing of satellites up to 500 KG will enter into full operation after two years and six months, it was learned.

The center under the umbrella of Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Innovation and Technology will also serve for research and aerospace education for Masters and PhD.

The MoU signed by ESSI Director-General Solomon Belay and AASTU President Dereje Engida was witnessed by Science and Higher Education Minister Professor Hurit Woldemariam and Innovation and Technology Minister Abraham Belay.

The general objective of the deal is to create cooperation between ESSI and AASTU on infrastructure development, joint research and development, postgraduate training and academic or scientific staff promotion possibilities.

The institutions cooperate in the establishment of MAIT, conducting joint post-graduate and other training, fellowship and internship programs in areas of aerospace engineering, and joint appointment of academic or scientific staff of ESSI.