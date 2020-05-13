Stakeholders, PM Briefed on Upcoming Planting Campaign and Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa, May 13/2020(ENA) A presentation on the Green Legacy Initiative and the preparations underway for the upcoming national planting campaign was made today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



Key stakeholders, including members of the national steering committee, technical committee, regional state chief administrators and influential personalities took part in the presentation made by Ministry of Agriculture.

On the occassion, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized the importance of continuity and finishing of what has been started, indicating that the Green Legacy Initiative aspires to plant 20 billion trees within the next few years.

“The public response to last year’s Green Legacy planting season was overwhelmingly positive and encouraging. Last year we aimed for 4 billion and we executed accordingly,” he wrote on his Facebook.

The target for this Ethiopian year target is 5 billion seedlings, it was learned. “Dreaming big and aiming high is crucial,” according to the prime minister.

Preparations are well underway to ready the required amount of seedlings since the end of last Ethiopian year planting season.

The premier also shared the status of the Addis Ababa greening projects which are linked to promoting urban tourism and creating a livable city.

It is to be recalled that the country had planted over four billion trees between May and October,2018.

Enrolling volunteers from across the nation, Ethiopia embarked on one of the most ambitious tree-planting programs in history, with one day in July alone ending with 350 million trees planted.