Ethiopia, Ireland Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-19, Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa, May 13/2020(ENA) Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andergachew and his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney today held telephone conversation on bilateral relations and ways of combating COVID-19.

FM Gedu expressed gratitude for the development assistance from Ireland, which is in line with Ethiopia’s development strategy.

He also appreciated the solidarity and high-level of commitment shown by Ireland to work together during this pandemic.

Simon Coveney on his part thanked Gedu for expressing condolences for the COVID-19 victims in Ireland.

Raising concerns on the spread of the pandemic and loss of life in Ethiopia and Africa, the foreign minister stressed the need to work in unison to face the challenges posed by the virus.

Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Ireland began in 1994.