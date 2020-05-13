China’s Kunshan City Donates Medical Supplies to Dire Dawa City

Addis Ababa, May 13/2020(ENA) China’s Kunshan city has donated medical supplies to its Ethiopian sister city, Dire Dawa to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.



Deputy Mayor of Dire Dawa City, Ahmad Mohammad on Tuesday has received the donation that includes five ventilators, 50,000 disposable masks, 5,120 KN95 masks and 600 protective suits.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Ahmad briefed the Chinese about the preparedness measures being carried out in the city to curb the spread of COVID – 19.

“The donation is timely and would contribute a lot to deal with the pandemic and enhance the development cooperation of the two sisterly cities,” he added.

He also expressed the hope that the two sister cities will maintain a lasting friendship and continue to deepen cooperation.

The donation was raised jointly by the Kunshan municipal government, a local charity foundation and several enterprises of Jiangsu Province, it was learned.

The two cities formed friendly relations in 2018 and they have successfully collaborated on several projects through sharing industrial park management experience.