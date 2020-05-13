Ethiopia Records Two New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, May 13/2020(ENA) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia has reached 263, after two more people tested positive, according to the Ministry of Health.



In its daily update on new infections, the ministry today disclosed that 2,650 samples were tested over the last 24 hours, and two of them confirmed positive.

Both confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals with a recent travel history, the ministry said.

The first case, a cross-border truck driver, is from Tigrai Regional State while the second one is from Somali Regional State, who was in a mandatory quarantine.

In the meantime, two more patients have fully recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 108.

Currently, there are 148 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with no any patient in intensive care unit, it was learned.

Ethiopia has so far conducted a total of about 41,689 COVID-19 tests, out of these 263 have been confirmed positive, 108 recoveries and five deaths recorded.