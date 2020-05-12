PM Discusses Dev’t with SNNP State Zonal Leadership

Addis Ababa, May 12/2020( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion today with zone leaders of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) Regional State.



The premier wrote on his Facebook that the leaders have asserted the primacy of addressing the organizing principle within the region that will best respond to the multidimensional growth and sustainable peace of the Southern people.

According to him, additional issues that need to be further refined have been identified during the discussion and agreement reached to return and deliberate after further refining proposed ideas.

Recalling his extensive travel over the past two years, Abiy pointed out that not all needs can be fulfilled in a short period of time.

Yet “we have marked key milestones in addressing some of the infrastructure, investment and other related needs within this period.”

The PM noted that the region is endowed with resources and rich culture which if “we work together to harness can even benefit other regional states.”