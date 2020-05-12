Ethiopia’s COVD-19 Cases Rise to 261

Addis Ababa, May 12/2020( ENA) Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 261 after 11 more people tested positive, Ministry of Health revealed.



In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry on Tuesday unveiled that 2,424 samples were tested over the last 24 hours, and 11 of them confirmed positives.

All of the confirmed positive cases are Ethiopian nationals with recent travel history, the ministry said.

The new cases include 8 from Semera, and the other three from Mekele, Jigjiga and the town Ataye in Amhara Regional State, who were all in a mandatory quarantines.

Conversely, one patient in the capital Addis Ababa has recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 106, it was indicated.

Ethiopia has so far conducted a total of about 39,084 COVID-19 tests, since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.