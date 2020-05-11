FM Gedu, Chinese Counterpart Discuss COVID-19, Cooperation

Addis Ababa, May 11/2020( ENA) Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a telephone conversation about ways of further cooperating in the fight against COVID-19 today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Gedu commended the Chinese people and government on their successful battle against COVID-19.

He also expressed his profound appreciation for the efforts being made by the Chinese government and private companies to provide medical supplies and protective gears for African countries, including Ethiopia.

Recalling the long-standing relations between the two countries, FM Gedu expressed his unshakable belief that China would consider Ethiopia’s request for debt relief.

State Counselor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi on his part reiterated China’s appreciation and gratitude to Ethiopia for standing shoulder to shoulder with China in this difficult moment.

Yi further emphasized China’s commitment to support Africa, including Ethiopia, in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 scourge.