NISS Foils Bank Robbery, Seizes Ring Leader

Addis Ababa, May 11/2020( ENA) The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said it has foiled an attempted bank robbery and fraud team of robbers in Addis Ababa and apprehended its ring leader.



According to a press release sent to ENA, the NISS foiled an attempt by the syndicate to swindle 110 USD million from Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Finfine branch led by a Nigerian Adeymi Aderemi Abdulrafiu.

Adeymi Aderemi Abdulrafiu, who was the ring leader of the gang with other Ethiopian nationals, was arrested while trying to withdraw more than 60.9 million birr from the bank using bogus claims.

The ring leader and coordinator of the robbery was living for more than a year in Addis Ababa at Bole area hiring Ethiopian information technology experts to achieve its mission.

Noting that six suspects including Adeymi Aderemi Abdulrafiu have been arrested, the statement added that investigation is going on while the suspects will be charged to court.

According to intelligence, this successful operation has demonstrated that NISS is pursuing effective leadership to counter any attempt of international frauds and robbery through the support of technology and professional discipline.