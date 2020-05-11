Ethiopia Confirms 11 New COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours

Addis Ababa, May 11/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total tally to 250.



In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry of Health today disclosed that the new cases were identified from 1,764 samples which were tested over the last 24 hours.

All the confirmed positive cases are Ethiopian nationals aged between 18-38 years.

Out of the 11 cases, five are from the capital Addis Ababa, two from Tigrai, three from Afar and the other one from Oromia Regional States who were all in a mandatory quarantines.

Five of the patients who have diagnosed with the virus have travel history, while six of them have direct contacts with confirmed cases, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, six patients have fully recovered from the virus, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 105.

Currently, there are 138 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with no any patient in intensive care unit, it was indicated

Ethiopia has so far conducted a total of about 36,624 COVID-19 tests, of these 250 have confirmed positive, 105 recoveries and recorded five deaths.

Figures indicated that there are over 4.1 million confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 284,034, while more than 1.5 million people have recovered.