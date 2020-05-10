FM Gedu Meets President Kirr of South Sudan

Addis Ababa, May 10/2020 (ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew on Saturday has met with the South Sudanese President Salva Kirr Mayardit in Juba and discussed on issues of bilateral concerns.



Gedu has also handed over a message sent from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir.

During the meeting the two sides exchanged views to further bolster relations between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Gedu was accompanied by State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussien and Ethiopia’s special envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Terferi Tadesse.

South Sudan’s Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mayiik Ayii Deng and other senior officials have also attended the meeting, it was indicated.