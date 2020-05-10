Ethiopia Confirms 29 New COVID-19 Cases as Tally Hits 239

Addis Ababa, May 10/2020(ENA) Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 239.



The ministry in its daily update announced that the new cases were detected from 2,171 samples which were tested over the past 24 hours.

All of the newly confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals aged between 15 and 45.

According to the ministry, out of the 29 cases, 21 are from the capital Addis Ababa, 7 from Somali who were in a mandatory quarantine and one from Oromia Regional States picked by a house to house screening team.

Among the positive cases, 8 of them have travel history from abroad while 21 patients reported to have contacted with confirmed cases.

The ministry added that 2 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 99.

To date a total of 34,860 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.