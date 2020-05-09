Coffee Export Registers Growth Despite COVID-19

Addis ababa, May 9/2020(ENA) Ethiopia’s coffee export has registered growth, despite the global Coronavirus pandemic, according to Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association.



Ethiopia, which is the leading coffee Arabica exporter, has earned about 561 million US dollars during the past nine months by exporting 194,000 tones.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association General Manager, Gizat Worku said export earnings from coffee have shown unanticipated growth despite the impact of COVID-19 on global trade activities.

“Even if the accelerated spread of COVID-19 pandemic has brought about shock on international trade activities, this has not affected our coffee export. There is no reduction of revenue even during the last two or three months,” the manager elaborated.

Ethiopia is supplying coffee Arabica to the major importer countries such as Germany, Japan, UK, Saudi Arabia, and USA without any obstruction, he stated.

However, the general manager revealed that the export of specialty coffee, which covers 20 percent of the country’s coffee export, has declined significantly.

“Some 15 to 20 percent our coffee export is specialty coffee, far more expensive that the other coffee commodities. It has been suffering major loss due to lockdown of cafeteria and restaurants across the world,” Gizat explained.

Yet extended lockdown due to Coronavirus in Ethiopia and around the world may even result in overall negative impact on the sales performance of coffee and its productivity, he added.

“We don’t know what will happen after one or two months here in Ethiopia or around the world as the virus is unpredictable. If COVID-19 related restrictions stay until August or September, this will severely affect not only our coffee export but also its productivity” the general manager noted.

As a result, he urged coordinated efforts among stakeholders, specially in supply chain, transportation, transit and custom activities in port areas.