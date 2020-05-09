One Death, 16 New Positive Cases of Covid-19 Reported in Ethiopia

Addis ababa, May 9/2020(ENA)The number of Coronavirus cases in Ethiopia has increased to 210 after 16 people tested positive and one person died during the past 24 hours.



As a result, the total number of death due to COVID-19 has reached 5,it was learned.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update, announced that 16 new Coronavirus cases were identified pushing the total to 210.

The new cases were confirmed out of 2,383 samples tested in laboratories.

All the patients are Ethiopian nationals with 13 of them without travel history, 2 with travel history, and one with neither of the cases.

Furthermore, two patients have fully recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 97.

A total of 32,689 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.