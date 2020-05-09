PM Appreciates US Government Support

ENA May 9/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appreciated the multifaceted support the US government provided for Ethiopia to fight COVID-19



He wrote: “I appreciate the multifaceted support the US Government is providing to Ethiopia in mitigating the adverse effects of COVID-19. It is through partnerships and collective leadership that we will all overcome.”

The Embassy of the United States in Ethiopia yesterday announced that the government has committed over 37 million USD to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

It said the US government is working closely with partners from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Peace, Ethiopia Public Health Institute, and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) to alleviate the impact of the virus.