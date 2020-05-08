Efforts to Increase Wheat Production Described as Promising

Addis ababa, May 8/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the efforts underway to enhance wheat productivity through irrigation schemes promising.



Abiy wrote on his Facebook that while Ethiopia is one of the largest wheat producers in Africa, our aim is to further enhance productivity through irrigation schemes as part of import substitution endeavors.

He added that recent activities in Beninshangul-Gumuz and Gambella regional states are promising as the implementation of lowland wheat production in Somali regional state.

“I am also pleased to learn the progress in seedlings production in nurseries throughout the three regions as we prepare for the annual Green Legacy planting season,” the premier noted.

For close to half a century, Ethiopia has been importing wheat to provide for local consumption, with the quantity of imported wheat gradually increasing to meet the growing local demand.

It is hoped that with the introduction of the lowland wheat initiative, import substitution and sustainability of local supplies will soon be achieved.