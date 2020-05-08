United States Donates Over 37 Mn USD for COVID-19 Response

Addis ababa, May 8/2020(ENA) The United States government has committed over 37 million USD to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release of the US embassy.



The embassy said the US government is working closely with partners from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Peace, Ethiopia Public Health Institute, and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) to alleviate the impact of the virus.

Through the US Department of State, the US Agency for International Development, and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), America is also striving in Ethiopia with partners from international and local collaborators to provide life-saving support in response to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, it added.

According to the embassy, through this assistance, the United States is supporting Ethiopia’s battle against COVID-19 by strengthening clinical care, laboratory systems for large-scale testing, and public health screening, among others.

“As we have done time and time again, the United States will continue to support others during their time of greatest need. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. And both during and after this crisis, we will remain steadfastly alongside our Ethiopian friends and partners to help build a brighter future for all Ethiopians,” the release quoted Michael A. Raynor, US Ambassador to Ethiopia, as saying.

He added that Ethiopia is a dependable investment partner over the past two decades and America has extended billion of financial assistance.

“Over the past 20 years, the United States’ long-term investments in Ethiopia amount to more than 13 billion USD in total assistance – with nearly 4 billion USD in health alone, highlighting the American people’s long-standing partnership with Ethiopia.”