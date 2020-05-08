Ethiopia’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 194

Addis ababa, May 8/2020(ENA) The total tally of coronavirus confirmed cases in Ethiopia has increased to 194 after three new cases identified on Friday.



In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry of Health said the three are part of the 1,861 individuals analyzed over the past 24 hours.

All the confirmed positive cases are Ethiopian national residing in Addis Ababa and ranges from 23-33 years old.

The three patients who have diagnosed with the virus have no travel history, but two of them have direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the third one is still under scrutiny.

Moreover, two patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 95.

According to the ministry, currently there are 93 patients in the COVID-19 treatment centers across the country whereas one patient is in an intensive care.

So far a total of 30,306 people have tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia since the first case has reported on March 13, 2020.