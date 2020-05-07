Middle East Experts Describe GERD Integrative Economic Project that Causes No Significant Harm on Others

Addis ababa, May 7/2020(ENA) The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a project which could help achieve regional integration without causing significant harm to the downstream countries, Experts from Middle East said.



Speaking at a panel discussion organized by Ethiopian News Agency, Ethiopian and Arab Affairs researcher Anwar Ibrahim said that this project has many benefits in terms of providing electric and energy as well as social and economic benefits to the country and the region.

It is in fact the largest project in the Horn of Africa that can achieve economic integration even in countries beyond the region, he added.

Analyst and writer on Ethiopian and Middle East Affairs, Noureddine Abdo said the building of this project by Ethiopia would transform the Nile River from a cause of mistrust throughout the ages into a source of cooperation among the three countries.

Noureddine further noted that despite the refusal of international funding institution, including Egyptian pressure, the country has covered the cost by itself without resorting to outside forces.

The analyst stressed that the position of the Ethiopian government is not to cause any significant harm on downstream countries while taking advantage of its natural resources.

Media Expert in Arab Relations, Abdel Shakour Abdel Samad pointed out that Ethiopia has been successful in convincing the international community through its diplomatic relations.

Yet it still needs to work hard to make the world near and afar become aware of the Egyptian attempt to portray the project as a disaster for the region, he added.

In a message to the Egyptian people, the experts underscored that Ethiopia does not want to harm the brotherly Egyptian people but build the Renaissance Dam to extricate itself from extreme poverty.