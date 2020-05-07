Ethiopia Records Highest Single-day COVID-19 Cases

Addis ababa, May 7/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Thursday reported the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.



The Ministry of Health in its daily update announced that 25 new coronavirus cases identified, blowing up the total tally in the country to 187.

The 25 new infections were identified following the analysis of 1,843 samples taken over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Out of the 25 new COVID-19 patients, 21 are from the capital Addis Ababa, two from Hadiya and Kembatta Zones in Southern Nations Nationalities Regional State and the other two from Borona Zone in Oromia Regional State.

According to the ministry, all the patients are Ethiopian national and 19 of them have no travel history while the three have a recent travel history.

However, the ministry stated that the other three patients had direct contacts with confirmed cases.

Ethiopia has so far recorded 4 deaths and presently one patient is in an intensive care unit.