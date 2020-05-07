Ethiopia, Canada Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Addis ababa, May 7/2020(ENA) Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew held telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne.



During the conversation held on Wednesday, the ministers discussed on ways of strengthening bilateral relations and the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Gedu has briefed Ethiopia’s COVID-19 containment efforts and underlined the need for joint global efforts in the move to halt the spread of the virus.

Canadian Foreign Minister, François-Philippe Champagne expressed his country’s commitment to joining hands with Ethiopia in fighting the common enemy.

He also commended Ethiopian Airlines for its supportive part in bringing home stranded Canadians amid of coronavirus epidemic.

It is to be recalled that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has paid a successful visit to Ethiopia and held productive discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahelwork Zewudie.

Prime Minister Trudeau discussed with Ethiopian leaders how the two governments can work more closely together to advance democracy and gender equality, and increase trade and investment between our two countries.