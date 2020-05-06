Floods May Displace More Than 19,000 Persons in Rainy Season

Addis ababa, May 6/2012( ENA) More than 19,000 persons could be displaced due to the floods starting from May,2020, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.



Briefing the media today, National Disaster Risk Management Deputy Commissioner Damene Darota said a total of 19, 030 persons could be displaced due to floods.

He warned that unprecedented flooding risks and displacements could occur in some parts of the country.

According to him, most of the west, south, northwest and south parts of Ethiopia will receive normal and above normal rainfall. As a result, unprecedented flooding could occur.

Parts of Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples, Somali, Oromia, Amhara, Afar, Tigray, and Harar regions as well as Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa administrations are expected to receive differing and continual rainfall in the coming rainy season that exposes them to flooding, Damene stated.

There have been reports of deaths and property damages across the country since April, 2020 due to flooding.