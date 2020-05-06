PM Abiy, Indian Modi Share Views on Bilateral Relations

Addis ababa, May 6/2012( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today held telephone discussion with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on a wide range of issues.



The two Prime Ministers discussed on bilateral issues and coronavirus mitigation efforts in their respective countries.

Abiy posted on his Facebook that “We affirmed commitment to build upon the successes and achievements of the existing bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and India.”

India initiated its diplomatic ties with Ethiopia in the early 1950s and thereafter Ethiopia deepening its engagement with India through better market access.

Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind visited Ethiopia in 2017, marking a new era in the Ethio-India bilateral relations.