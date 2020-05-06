France Provides Medical Equipment to ENDF to Fight COVID-19

Addis ababa, May 6/2012( ENA) French Armed Forces, through the Defence Mission of the French Embassy in Addis Ababa has provided medical equipment to Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) to fight against respiratory failure.



French ambassador to Ethiopia, Frederic Bontems today handed over the equipment to the Main Health Department of the ENDF, which consists of oxygen concentrators, oximeters and beds for examination that help to treat people who would be affected by the virus.

After the handing over ceremony, Ambassador Frederic Bontems told ENA that the medical equipments support is on the basis of the global framework of the defense cooperation agreement with Ethiopia that was signed a year ago.

“We have signed comprehensive agreement last year between our two countries and within the framework of this agreement, we have developed very strong military cooperation,” the ambassador said.

According to Bontems, the reinstatement of Ethiopian navy and cooperation of health services between the armies of both countries are also part of the agreement.

“This is the first step and hopefully more support will bring notably to fight against COVID-19,” he said.

The French Military Health Service is keen to demonstrate its full solidarity to its Ethiopian counterparts, the ambassador added.

This approach of mutual solidarity contains two main phases including effective delivery of the aforementioned emergency equipment.

Moreover, the solidarity enclosed to intensify the cooperation between both Military Health Services through equipment if needed, training sessions for common interest and sharing of lessons learned.

Deputy Head of Ethiopian National Defense Force Health Main Department, Brigader General Yilma Mekwanint on his part said the equipments would help to improve the services being given in quarantine centers.

He added that France has been supporting Ethiopian army in improving emergency medical services and training and they also planned to further enhance this support.

This mutual commitment was made formal last year by the two Ministers of Defence in a plan of action that organizes the bilateral cooperation for three years (2019-21).

Cooperation between both Military Health Services is part of this agreement and the first bilateral activities took place last October.