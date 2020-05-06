AMISOM Welcomes Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya into Plane Crash Probe

ENA May 6/ 2020 The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, welcomed the decision by the leadership of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia to investigate the incident of the plane crash of 4th May, 2020.



The mission also expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished in the plane crash accident.

It is to be recalled that a Kenyan private cargo plane was crashed on Monday afternoon in Bardale district in southern Somalia, about 300 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu, killing all six on board.

“We would like to pledge our continued solidarity with the governments of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia and will support and facilitate investigations aimed at clarifying the circumstances surrounding this incident”, said the Head of Mission for AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

According to press release of mission, Kenya and Ethiopia are Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), to the African Union Mission in Somalia.

AMISOM has, over the years, been supporting the government of Somalia in its effort to end the war, bring peace and develop the country.