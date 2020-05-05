Ethiopian Diasporas Contribute Over 100 Mn Birr in COVID-19 Response

Addis ababa, May 5/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Diasporas residing abroad have contributed over 100 million Birr and equipments to support the efforts coronavirus containment in Ethiopia.



The support was coordinated by Foreign Resource Mobilization Sub-committee formed under the National Resource Mobilization Committee, it was indicated.

The committee has been conducting fundraising activities in several countries where Ethiopians are residing.

Furthermore, it stated that some 60 missionaries in various parts of the world are participating in a range of activities to carry out the plan outlined by the committee.

Accordingly, the committee has collected more than 100 million birr in financial and equipments support from Ethiopians diaspora and employee’s of missions around the world.