Ethiopia Confirms Five New COVID-19 Cases

Addis ababa, May 5/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has reported five new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after testing 1047 samples, raising the total tally of infections to 145.



Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that 91people have also recovered from coronavirus, including 16 people over the last 24 hours.

All the five patients are Ethiopian nationals, where two of the new confirmed cases reported in the capital Addis Ababa while the other 19-year old woman from the town of Batu in Oromia Regional State.

Among the Ethiopians who have diagnosed with the virus two of them have travel history from Djibouti and were in mandatory quarantine in Afar Regional State.

A 75 year old woman from the mentioned number was being treated in a hospital in Addis Ababa for other chronic medical problems and due to respiratory distress she was suspected for COVID-19 but passed away before results confirmed.